Three people were shot at Aera Park at 100 Jewetta Ave. where a gathering of more than 200 people took place Sunday morning.
The Bakersfield Police Department received reports of shots being fired at the park at around 12:30 a.m. and discovered the gathering upon arrival.
One person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two others suffered minor injuries, BPD said.
BPD had no further updates Sunday night and was still investigating the case.
