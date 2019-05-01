Three young men with most of their lives ahead of them will now likely spend that time behind bars.
Juan Montano, 23, his 22-year-old brother Jose, and 20-year-old Giovanni Jasso were all sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by Judge Charles Brehmer on Wednesday after being convicted in the murder of 17-year-old Abraham Rubio in 2017 in Lamont.
Besides the life term, all three had an enhancement of 25 years to life, as a firearm was used in the homicide. As Juan Montano was the actual shooter in the case, he had an additional 20 years tacked on, for a total enhancement of 45 years to life in prison.
"This was a senseless murder," Brehmer said. "There was absolutely no reason for this to happen. Abraham had no reason to die."
The three men were found guilty by a jury in March in the July 21, 2017 shooting death of Rubio. According to court records, Jose Montano had a verbal disagreement with the victim near a residence in the 8100 block of Paradise Road that led to the shooting.
Shortly after, Rubio was walking toward the residence when he was surrounded by Jasso and Juan Montano, court documents show. Montano then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Rubio, after which the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.
At around 8 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and tried to question Rubio, who had been shot twice in the torso and once in the leg, according to court documents.
He was in no condition to answer questions, however, and was taken to Kern Medical Center and pronounced dead soon after.
Over the course of the investigation, deputies were able to determine the identities of the three suspects and arrested them all in early August 2017, according to court records.
(1) comment
The article says that Juan Montano and Giovanni Jasso surrounded the victim but it doesn't state that Jose Mantano was there, even though he was also found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. This is a major error in reporting or I am missing something.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.