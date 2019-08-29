Over a span of four days, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigated three school shooting threats.
After investigating all three incidents, the department determined none of the juvenile suspects who made the threats had actual intent to carry out the threats, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The first threat occurred on Sunday, when deputies learned an unknown Instagram user had messaged three Desert High School students at Edwards Air Force Base, threatening to shoot and stab them at the next football game, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect said he was a member of the opposing football team and gave a jersey number.
However, after an investigation, the Sheriff’s office said detectives determined one of the reported victims, a 15-year-old, was actually the suspect who had sent messages to the victims as well as himself to throw off investigators.
The suspect was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of two counts of criminal threats and false report of a crime.
On Tuesday, deputies from the Lamont Substation were dispatched to Alicante Elementary School and learned that a 9-year-old student had said he intended to kill teachers and staff, a Sheriff’s report said.
The deputies ensured the student did not have access to firearms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A report will be forwarded to both juvenile probation and child protective services.
On Wednesday, deputies from the Kern Valley Substation learned a student had been seen on social media putting a handgun in his backpack and telling people not to go to school in the morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies went to the student’s house and learned the gun had been a pellet gun and the student had been mimicking a music video, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.