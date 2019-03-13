Three people were displaced Tuesday following an attic fire in a single-story Bakersfield home.
The fire caused an estimated $148,000 in damage to the home in the 10 block of Quincy Street, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported in the 4 p.m. blaze.
Arson investigators are looking into the cause.
