Three men have been sentenced in the 2019 stabbing death of former West High School football player Aaran Porter, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Donnie Lee Nolen was sentenced on Tuesday to 16 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter with a gang-related crime enhancement.
Isaiah Starns was sentenced on Tuesday to six years in prison after pleading no contest to felony assault causing great bodily injury and gang participation charges.
Armani Bonner was sentenced to 10 years prison on Sept. 15 after pleading no contest to two counts of felony assault, with one enhancement for causing great bodily injury and gang-related crime enhancement.
Porter was stabbed and seriously injured during an altercation in a parking lot in the 7400 block of District Boulevard on Feb. 2, 2019. While at a party, he intervened during a confrontation between a family member and an unknown person, as previously reported. Porter was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen.
Porter was treated at a local hospital, where he died on Feb. 11, 2019.
