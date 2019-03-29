Three men arrested in connection with the murder of a Lamont juvenile were found guilty by a Kern County jury on Friday morning.
A Kern County jury found Juan and Jose Montano and Giovanni Jasso guilty of shooting and killing 17-year-old Abraham Rubio on Paradise Road in Lamont in 2017, with special circumstances for lying in wait, as well as participating in a gang and several firearms-related charges, according to the county District Attorney’s Office.
The office said the men had gotten into a verbal argument with Rubio, after which the three men had gotten together to attack the victim.
Although they were initially unable to locate Rubio, they waited for him to return to the area, after which they ambushed him and Juan Montano fired three shots that killed him, the DA’s Office said.
The defendants were arrested a few weeks after the incident after an investigation was conducted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Sentencing is set for May 1, during which they each face a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
