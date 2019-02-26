Three Kern County schools made the California Department of Education’s Distinguished Schools list this year.
Delano and Cesar Chavez high schools and Rosedale Middle School were among 162 schools across the state that got the recognition. To determine the ranking, the state examines performance on test scores, graduation and suspension rates and more.
According to the state, the Distinguished Schools Program recognizes schools for achieving exceptional student performance for two consecutive school years or closing the achievement gap between two school years.
The Rosedale Union School District celebrated the recognition for Rosedale Middle School with a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"We applaud and congratulate the students, staff and community of Rosedale Middle School," the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.