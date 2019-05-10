Three people were injured in a car accident on Friday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 8900 block of Ming Avenue after getting a report of a single-vehicle rollover collision. When officers arrived, they found that the male driver had minor to moderate injuries but was unresponsive.
Officers were able to give him medical aid, after which he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently in critical condition, the department said.
Two female passengers were also taken to the hospital for minor to moderate injuries.
BPD said it believes the driver had a medical issue that led to the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.