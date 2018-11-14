A crash in east Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon injured three people, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers said a Mercedes driven by a 17-year-old failed to yield the right of way to a Ford at the intersection of Bernard and Gage streets. The Mercedes broadsided the other vehicle, inflicting moderate injuries on its driver.
Both the 17-year-old and a passenger the same age suffered minor injuries, officers said.
Alcohol or drugs were not factors, according to the CHP.
