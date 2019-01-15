Bakersfield firefighters were called to three structure fires Tuesday morning and the cause of each remains under investigation.
The fires occurred in the 100 block T Street, 800 block of Rockvale Drive and 400 block of Quincy Street, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported.
