A terrible single-car crash and resulting vehicle fire north of Bakersfield has left a man, a woman and a child dead early Monday morning.
According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, authorities received a report at about 1:25 a.m. of a vehicle on fire off the side of southbound Highway 99, near Kimberlina Road.
During the course of the CHP's investigation it was determined, a Saturn sedan was traveling southbound on the Kimberlina Road offramp. The Saturn left the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The crash resulted in a fire starting in the Saturn, which was quickly engulfed in flames. A male adult driver, female adult passenger and male child passenger suffered fatal injuries as a result.
Due to severe damage caused by the crash and fire, the occupants of the vehicle have not yet been positively identified, the CHP said in the release. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 396-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.