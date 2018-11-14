Three men were arrested on firearm and gang offenses Tuesday evening following a traffic stop, police said.
Officers stopped a vehicle for code violations around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. As the vehicle stopped, the front passenger got out and ran.
A police dog found the passenger, Jayden Toralba, 18, hiding in a backyard, according to police. A loaded handgun was also recovered.
The driver, Jeremiah Turner, 19, and another passenger, Jason Thomas, 18, were also taken into custody.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.