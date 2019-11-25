Two men and a juvenile were arrested after a traffic stop in Wasco at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a report released Monday.
Following the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies performed a probation search and located multiple illegal items, including a firearm, drugs and drug paraphernalia and evidence of gang-related activity.
Driver Raul Alvarez Carrillo, 24, of Wasco and passenger Oscar Zuniga, 19, of Wasco were arrested on suspicion of weapons charges, including alteration of a firearm’s identification information, possession of a firearm by a gang member and participation in a criminal street gang along with multiple drug charges, according to the Sheriff's Office. Alvarez Carillo was also arrested on suspicion of several vehicle code infractions.
The two ere booked into the Central Receiving Facility.
A juvenile passenger was also booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of similar infractions.
