Three people were recently arrested in connection with a human trafficking case involving two girls.
The Bakersfield Police Department said it received a report that there were two female juveniles who were victims of human trafficking. Both victims were recovered, at which point the department began looking for any suspects.
During the investigation, the department identified 25-year-old Frederick Smith, 50-year-old Loretta Smith and 23-year-old Eric Hodges as being involved and arrested them for human trafficking of a minor by force or fear, pimping, pandering and conspiracy.
Frederick Smith was also charged with rape of a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
Hodges was also arrested for rape of a minor.
