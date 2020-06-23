The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three suspects believed to be involved in the May 31 fatal shooting of Raul Dominguez in east Bakersfield.
Parrish Stinson, 19, Mark Milner, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder and gang participation. Milner and Stinson were booked into Kern County Jail and the 17-year-old was taken to Juvenile Hall.
Dominguez was shot in the 800 block of East California Avenue at around 9 p.m. He was able to drive his car to the 200 block of East California Avenue where he was found dead by BPD officers.
The investigation is ongoing, BPD said.
