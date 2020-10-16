The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Thursday on suspicion of narcotics and weapons charges following a search warrant served by deputies with the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area in east Bakersfield.
Andrew Perez, 31, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies related to narcotic sales and weapon violation charges, according to KCSO. Mauricio Alvarez, 31, of San Jose, and Kassandra Manriquez, 27, of San Jose, were also arrested on suspicion of charges related to narcotics sales.
Deputies served a search warrant at a residence located at 1923 Williams Street. When deputies attempted to detain Perez outside of the house, he tried fleeing on foot and discarded a stolen firearm, KCSO said. He was caught and taken into custody.
While serving the warrant at the residence, deputies located a methamphetamine conversion lab on the property. Personnel from the Kern County Environmental Health and Bakersfield Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to the residence to assist deputies in the safe collection of evidence, according to KCSO.
Deputies located and seized five firearms, $10,450, 2.3 pounds of processed marijuana and about 127 marijuana plants, ammunition, 77.8 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine and 81.9 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.