Three men were arrested on Friday after shots were fired from the backyard of a residence.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:45 p.m., the department was alerted to a ShotSpotter activation at 421 E. 10th St. When officers arrived, they found several casings in the backyard of the residence. Officers also found a stolen 9mm handgun loaded with ammunition.
Adrian Mendoza, 25, 26-year-old Kazan Villegas and 28-year-old Steven Jimenez were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearms-related offenses, conspiracy and participating in a criminal street gang.
