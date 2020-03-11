Three members of the Bakersfield Police Department have applied for the police chief vacancy, according to city spokesman Joseph Conroy.
The city declined to release the names of the applicants.
Once applications are reviewed, the police commission will identify who they want to bring in before an oral board during the week of March 23, according to Conroy.
The finalists will then be interviewed by newly hired Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg, possibly the following week. An appointment is expected shortly thereafter.
