Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced the jury trial conviction for a third-strike offender in a 2018 robbery case on Thursday.
A Kern County jury found Hiram Salcedo guilty of second-degree robbery, attempted robbery, resisting arrest, providing false identification and three counts of brandishing a replica firearm, according to a news release from the DA’s Office. The court also found that Salcedo had suffered two qualifying “strike prior” convictions.
He faces 55 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7 before Judge John Lua.
“Repeat offenders who refuse to stop victimizing our community are exactly why the three-strikes law is important,” Zimmer said in a news release. “Criminals who terrorize our county time and time again deserve the higher punishment that comes with a third strike conviction.”
On Sept. 23, 2018, Salcedo brandished a firearm against a victim who successfully escaped the robbery, the news release stated. Salcedo then approached a cashier at a recycling center at 401 Fairfax Road, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash. After robbing the center, Salcedo brandished the imitation firearm at a witness, according to the DA’s Office.
Salcedo fled to a nearby apartment complex on Guinness Way, where Kern County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies engaged in a standoff that lasted over four hours after Salcedo barricaded himself inside, the DA's office said. Deputies located a bb-gun designed to replicate a genuine firearm that was determined to be the weapon used during the robberies.
Salcedo had been released from prison on parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation 29 days before the crimes he committed in this case, according to the DA’s Office. The robbery and attempted robbery convictions in this case are Salcedo’s third and fourth serious or violent felony strike convictions, the DA's office said.
