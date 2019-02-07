Police have arrested a third person in connection with burying a body in a Bakersfield backyard.
David Williams, 30, was arrested Wednesday evening at a motel in the 3600 block of Wible Road on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, among other offenses, in connection with the death of Joseph Lara, police said.
Williams joins Dennis Marroquin, 25, and Kailee Morrison, 22, in custody in connection with the death of the 21-year-old Lara.
All three face charges of conspiracy and destruction of evidence.
Marroquin told police Lara died of a drug overdose, and he and another person moved his body to the Hathaway Avenue residence where they burned and buried it, according to court documents.
Marroquin is the brother of one of the residents at the Hathaway Avenue home, documents said, and the residents contacted police Jan. 23 upon finding a toe in the backyard.
Also arrested at the motel where Williams was found were Sidney Moreno, 28, and John Moreno, 23, police said. The two aren't accused of being involved in Lara's death, but face charges including conspiracy and drug possession for sales.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Robles at 326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.