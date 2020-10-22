The Bakersfield Police Department will host its 3rd annual Hal”LAW”een event in a drive-thru format on Oct. 30 at Beach Park, 3400 21st Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event is free to attend and registration is not required. Goody bags will be given to the first 2,000 kids 17 and younger, a BPD news release states. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and must remain inside their vehicles, BPD said.
Drivers are advised to enter the event at 21st Street.
Call the BPD Community Relations Unit at 326-3053 or email at BPDCommunity@bakersfieldpd.us with any further questions.