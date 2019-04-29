A past allegation of sex abuse was made against Monsignor Craig Harrison in 1998, officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno said Monday, bringing the total number of reported accusations against him to three.
However, the diocese found the accusation to be unsubstantiated, according to Teresa Dominguez, communications director for the diocese.
A man reported alleged abuse to the Firebaugh Police Department in 1998, and then later reported it in 2002 to the Fresno Diocese, Dominguez said. The man said he was a minor when Harrison had inappropriate sexual contact with him at St. Joseph Church in Firebaugh.
"However, it's our policy ... if we do discover something comparable that occurred in the past we bring it into the current conversation," Dominguez said.
Asked if the man had come forward again since Harrison was placed on leave last week, Dominguez said she couldn't say if he had or if anyone had contacted the diocese on his behalf.
Harrison, 59, the popular local priest of St. Francis Church, was put on paid administrative leave last week, following reports that a man had reported being inappropriately touched by the priest in Firebaugh. The diocese said Saturday that another accusation had been reported to police in Merced, where Harrison has also served as pastor.
That brings the total number of allegations against Harrison to three — two at St. Joseph's in Firebaugh and one that occurred in Merced.
What did the Firebaugh PD do with the report? Didn't they inform the Fresno Diocese of the alleged incident then? Was the report deemed "unsubstantiated" simply because there was no physical evidence or witnesses except the priest and his purported victim? Did either organization interview other potential victims the priest had contact with at that time?
Plus the fact that people didn't believe accusers in 1998 because priests had much higher respect. If this case in 1998 was his word against the priests... who would authorities believed. Not only that the Dallas Charter came out in 2002, so I am assuming the diocese didn't interview until then. Put the pieces together people!
Interesting how the Dallas Charter came out in 2002 when this man was finally interviewed by the diocese. Went to the police in 1998... I smell coverup...
http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/child-and-youth-protection/charter.cfm
For those who know Monsignor Craig, we stand in support of him. He is a genuine, caring and honorable human. Yes he has adopted children and not only given love and his devotion to them but his church family as well. My husband and I have too adopted children. And let me tell you where they started was an abusive beginning. Be careful what you say.... as for the accusers making these accusations, amazing that they come forward after so many years. It’s shameful to those who live in fear and do come forward rightfully to seek justice. Those are the ones that need the support, not the ones trying to gain attention.
What about this man that came forward in 1998 where no one would believe an accuser? It was not until 2002 that people started coming forward because diocese were caught moving priests around, thats when Fresno Diocese interviewed this guy, I am assuming because of the Dallas Charter.
The hypocrisy of religious cults turns my stomach. I hope the people who were molested by this priest can find some comfort and relief in knowing that he's at least been publicly identified.
Hmmmm...numerous kids accusing...has a lawyer who was quoted in the paper calling past victims “pigs,” hidijg out at his lawyer’s condo on the coast, embracing evil Jagels and other totally corrupt officials and judges, and adopted 9 troubled kids...guilty
Another Concerned Citizen: You are innocent until proven guilty. He adopted troubled boys. He couldn’t take them all. He has done an amazing job with these boys and many in our community. Jealous people lash out. I pray he comes out unscathed by all this so he can continue to help so many people.
