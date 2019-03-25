Ten firearms were seized and one person arrested Saturday after deputies investigated a report of people firing assault rifles in the area of passing trains in Caliente.
Deputies were called to the area of Caliente Bodfish Road and Bealville Road after railroad staff reported people firing guns near the railroad and trains, according to sheriff's officials.
The deputies found five people shooting firearms, sheriff's officials said, and determined one of the guns had previously been reported stolen from the Bakersfield area. Deputies also discovered the person who brought the guns is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Jesus Torres, 45, was arrested on firearms-related charges and on suspicion of being in possession of stolen property, according to sheriff's officials.
