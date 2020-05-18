Andon Alexander Urbina has been identified as a 16-year-old Tehachapi resident who died in a car accident Sunday evening, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
The accident occurred on Old River Road, north of Copus Road, south of Bakersfield.
