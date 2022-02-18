Tehachapi man arrested on suspicion of weapons charges

A multiagency effort resulted in a Tehachapi man being arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.
KCSO deputies and Stallion Springs Police Department officers arrested Aaron Rodgers, 40, of Tehachapi, after executing a pair of search warrants in the Tehachapi area, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies and officers recovered 27 stolen firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition and a stolen vehicle after searching a resident in the 22400 block of Milky Way and the 21300 block of San Gabriel Drive, the release stated.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.