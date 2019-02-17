A 3.4 earthquake hit 19 kilometers north-northwest of Tehachapi at 3:36 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
More then 100 people responded on the USGS website claiming that they felt the quake, which was just over five kilometers in depth. The quake was also felt in places up to 170 miles away from the epicenter.
The USGS encourages those in the area to report whether they felt the quake on their website.
