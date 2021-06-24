Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder following February crash that killed 2

The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a teenager on suspicion of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for a collision that occurred Feb. 17 at the 500 block of Ming Avenue.
In a news release, BPD said Andrew Fenderson, 19, was driving a 2004 BMW 325i over 100 miles per hour when he lost control of the vehicle and hit two poles.
The release says the incident resulted in the deaths of two passengers, Daniel Encinas-Davalos, 33, and Destiny Munoz, 21, while an additional passenger and Fenderson survived with major injuries.
Fenderson was allegedly impaired with cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash, BPD said in the release.
In addition to two counts of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, he was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, driving with a suspended license, expired registration and no insurance.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call a BPD detective at 661-326-3967.