A 17-year-old girl driving a pickup ran a red light and crashed into a Bakersfield police cruiser Wednesday morning, police said.
The teen complained of pain and was released to a parent at the scene, and the officer was taken to a local hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries, according to police. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Police said the crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. when a silver Toyota Tundra driven by the teen failed to stop for a red light at 34th and Q streets. The officer was not responding to an emergency call at the time and, according to witnesses, entered the intersection on a green traffic signal.
Police said alcohol, drugs and speed are not factors in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
