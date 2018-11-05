A sixth-grade teacher at Standard Middle School was arrested Friday on suspicion of hitting a student, according to the school district.
The teacher is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the Sheriff's Office investigation, according to a statement released Monday by the district. A replacement teacher has been assigned to the teacher's classroom, and school counselors will provide additional support.
"Our students and parents can rest assured that the safety of our students is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any altercations between staff and students," the district said.
The teacher, Shannon Robinson, has since been released, according to the Sheriff's Office website.
