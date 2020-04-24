The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office announced Friday it will open to accept in-person cash payments on May 1 and May 4.
Check and credit card payments will not be processed and a maximum of 20 taxpayers will be allowed inside the building at a time, according to a news release from the collector’s office.
Wearing gloves and a mask are highly recommended for all visitors, according to the news release. The office urged taxpayers not to bring children or additional family members.
If possible, the office encourages taxpayers to pay online at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us; mail a check to the office’s payment center; or pay with a cashier’s check in-person in lieu of cash.
“We strongly encourage taxpayers to utilize one of our alternate payment options and avoid coming into our office,” the collector’s office said in the news release. “However, if the taxpayer feels they have no other choice, we will be accepting cash payments for two days only. The property tax deadline is May 4, 2020. Beginning May 5, 2020, property taxes will be late and penalties will apply.”
(1) comment
The filthy cash gets the doors opened, eh?
