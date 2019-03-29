Inmates housed at the Taft Correctional Institution’s minimum-security Satellite Camp have been placed under quarantine on Thursday after several inmates appear to have contracted scabies.
Staff at the institution is working closely with the Bureau of Prisons’ medical department with to monitor the satellite camp’s inmate population and treatment of any suspected cases.
Visitation has been suspended until future notice. No additional details are available at this time.
Scabies is a skin condition in which tiny mites burrow underneath the skin, causing severe itchiness and possibly rashes.
