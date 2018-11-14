A Taft man killed when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned has been identified.
Joseph Ray Anthony Sanchez, 21, died in the 10:10 p.m. crash Monday on Highway 33 north of Midway Road, according to the coroner's office.
The California Highway Patrol said Sanchez made an unsafe turning movement and his vehicle left the roadway, struck a dirt culvert and overturned. Sanchez was not wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.