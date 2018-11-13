A Taft man was killed Monday when his vehicle left Highway 33 and overturned upon hitting a dirt culvert Monday night.
The 21-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was the sole occupant of a 2013 Honda headed south on the highway when he made an unsafe turning movement, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Honda crossed the northbound lane and entered the dirt shoulder, where it struck the culvert and overturned, officers said. The man was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.
The crash occurred at about 10:10 p.m.
