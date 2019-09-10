The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Taft Man for allegedly stealing beehives numerous times.
Jose Martinez, 36, had a residence at the 500 block of Philippine Street, where detectives located and recovered stolen property related to the alleged hive thefts, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Martinez was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft and possession of stolen property on at about 2:40 p.m., Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
