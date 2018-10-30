Even those behind bars enjoy getting into the Halloween spirit.
Inmates held at the Taft Correctional Institution spent months planting and harvesting pumpkins for less fortunate children in the community, according to a prison news release.
The pumpkins were donated to the Sheriff's Activities League of Lamont and distributed Tuesday.
