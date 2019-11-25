No serious injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment complex in Taft just before noon Monday.
At 11:02 a.m., the Kern County Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Woodrow Street to multiple calls about an apartment fire, according to the department.
Firefighters arrived to see smoke and flames coming from one unit of the eight-unit complex, the department said. Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading past the unit of origin.
One occupant had complaints symptomatic of smoke inhalation, according to the department, but chose not to seek medical treatment.
The American Red Cross is assisting multiple occupants who were displaced as a result of the fire.
