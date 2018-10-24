The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire in Taft on Tuesday that displaced eight people.
The department said it received calls at around 7:09 p.m. about smoke and fire coming from a building in the 400 block of 3rd Street. Crews found an approximately 1,000-square-foot duplex that had smoke and fire coming from the attic and rear part of the building.
The fire was contained quickly and no one was injured, the department said. No occupants were inside the building at the time.
The department said burning incense in the closet was the cause of the fire, which is estimated to have caused $100,000 in damage. Four adults and four children were displaced due to the fire.
