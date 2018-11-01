Police are trying to identify two people who stole from a Target in northeast Bakersfield.
The suspects wanted in the Oct. 17 theft are described as follows: Hispanic man between 18 to 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants; and a Hispanic female between 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt and denim pants.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
