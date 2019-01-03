Several pieces of evidence led to murder charges being filed last month against three men in connection with the 2017 shooting death of 17-year-old Kawanza Hilt in Rosamond.
One of the suspects, Anthony Bonczek, 21, was identified from video surveillance taken from the homicide scene, according to a probable cause declaration filed by sheriff's investigators.
Another suspect, Matthew Morrissette, 29, was in the Kern County jail on unrelated charges when he admitted to the shooting to a cellmate, according to the declaration. His comments were recorded.
Morrissette also implicated Bonczek and the third suspect, Arthur Hernandez, 21.
Additionally, cellphone records place Morrissette and Hernandez in the area of the shooting during the exact time it took place, the declaration states. And Hernandez's vehicle was identified as being used in the killing, with Hernandez as the driver.
Bonczek, was arrested Dec. 5 in Azusa in Southern California by the sheriff's homicide unit. Hernandez was taken into custody by deputies assigned to the Mojave and Rosamond substations.
Morrissette was already in custody when arrested in connection with the homicide.
The three have pleaded not guilty to murder, assault with a firearm and gang charges and are next due in court Jan. 28.
