Suspects evades KCSO following vehicle pursuit

A suspect evaded arrest following a vehicle pursuit initiated after the Kern County Sheriff's Office located an alleged stolen vehicle near Flower Street and Mount Vernon Avenue at 2:25 p.m. Thursday.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence on westbound Highway 58, east of Mount Vernon Avenue, KCSO said in a news release. Two suspects then left the vehicle, the report said. A woman was taken into custody while the second suspect was not located.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.