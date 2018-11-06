Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who officers say assaulted a department store employee.
On Oct. 15, the suspect went to the Marshall's at 3008 Ming Ave., concealed several items on herself and tried leaving the store, according to police. She assaulted an employee who confronted her then fled with the stolen items.
The woman is described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 2 inches, 130 pounds, slim build, brown hair and brown eyes, with tattoos of "Anthony" on the left side of her neck, three dots near her left eye and "Raiders" tattooed on her right forearm.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective D. Jordan at 326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
