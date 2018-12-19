A man was caught on surveillance video shattering the window of a car in northeast Bakersfield and stealing items.
The burglary occurred Dec. 7 in the 2300 block of East Hills Drive, police said.
The suspect is described as Hispanic, 20 to 25 years old, light complexion, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, 200 to 220 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt over a white long-sleeve shirt, khaki cargo shorts, white socks and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Davis at 496-5710 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327- 7111.
