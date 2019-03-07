Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who burglarized a gas station Tuesday.
The burglary occurred at the Chevron at 800 34th St., according to police.
The suspect is described as white, 30 to 35 years old, brown goatee, medium build, wearing a black beanie with an Eagles' logo, black jacket and black jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer Ryan at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
