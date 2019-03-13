Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase items at the northwest Bakersfield Target.
The suspect is described as black, between 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-11 to 6 feet tall, heavy build, dark complexion, short beard, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Police said the incident occurred Feb. 27 at the Target at 9400 Rosedale Highway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Davis at 496-5710 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.