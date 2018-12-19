Sheriff's officials have identified a suspect they say beat a 67-year-old man with a baseball bat last month.
Jesus Jimenez, 25, is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, cruelty to an elder and participation in a criminal street gang, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The assault occurred Nov. 9 in the 1800 block of Oregon Street and the victim suffered "significant injury," according to sheriff's officials.
Anyone with information regarding Jimenez's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
