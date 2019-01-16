Suspect wanted in business burglary.

Police have released a surveillance image of a suspect wanted in the burglary of a business in south Bakersfield.
The burglary occurred Nov. 23 in the 2600 block of South Chester Avenue, police said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with mustache and goatee, wearing a baseball cap, striped polo shirt, long-sleeve undershirt and shorts. He has an "M" tattooed on the back of his head.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Craig Trefz at 326-3535 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
