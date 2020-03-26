A suspect wanted in four robberies throughout Bakersfield and Kern County was arrested Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Bandalon Leal, 20, was taken into custody during a domestic violence investigation in the area of Palm Street and A Street at 10:10 a.m., according to BPD. Leal was in possession of a loaded handgun and a pound of marijuana at the time of his arrest, BPD said in a news release.
Leal was arrested on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery, several felony firearms violations, possession of marijuana for sale, felony domestic assault and attempted murder, according to BPD. He was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail.
Leal was also determined to have an outstanding parole violation warrant out of Texas and is also a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Las Vegas. All of the related law enforcement agencies were informed of Leal’s arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call detective McIntyre at 326-3921 or the BPD at 327-7111.
