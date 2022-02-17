Suspect to face charges in alleged street race that caused fatal crash

A suspect accused of engaging in a street race that caused a fatal crash involving a 19-year-old woman is expected to face a preliminary arraignment Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Iqbal Singh, 35, is expected to be charged with second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, assault with a deadly weapon ogther than a firearm and engaging in an illegal speed contest.
On Feb. 2, Arvin resident Bianca Flores was killed after a Ford Mustang driven by Singh crashed into her vehicle head on, near the intersection of Panama Lane and Akers Road.
A motorcyclist believed to be racing Singh prior to the crash is still being sought by Bakersfield Police Department officers.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or the Motor Collision Investigation Team at 661-326-3967. Residents can also send an anonymous tip at www.bakersfieldpd.us and click on the “Submit an Anonymous Tip” link.