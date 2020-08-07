The Bakersfield Police Department arrested the suspect in a Tuesday double homicide in the 1000 block of M Street.
Eric Lavelle Nichols, 49, was located and arrested Thursday in Wasco, BPD said.
Nichols was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Kern County jail for two counts of murder.
Officers responded a ShotSpotter activation report of shots fired in the area Tuesday night. They located two men with gunshot wounds in the roadway. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the second died later at a local hospital, BPD said.
