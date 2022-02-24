 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect in fatal shooting taken into custody in Memphis

Slide Public Safety

With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Bakersfield Police Department officers tracked down and arrested a shooting suspect in Memphis, Tennessee.

Bryce Vonta Williams, 25, of Bakersfield, was arrested as a result of a BPD investigation into a Feb. 5 shooting in the 2300 block of White Lane that left one person dead and another injured.

Police believe the shooting took place after a fight broke out at an “apparent car rally.”

BPD officials reported that Williams left the state shortly after the offense.

There are no outstanding suspects in this investigation, according to a BPD news release issued Thursday. Extradition proceedings for Williams are pending.

Coronavirus Cases