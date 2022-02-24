Suspect in fatal shooting taken into custody in Memphis

With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Bakersfield Police Department officers tracked down and arrested a shooting suspect in Memphis, Tennessee.
Bryce Vonta Williams, 25, of Bakersfield, was arrested as a result of a BPD investigation into a Feb. 5 shooting in the 2300 block of White Lane that left one person dead and another injured.
Police believe the shooting took place after a fight broke out at an “apparent car rally.”
BPD officials reported that Williams left the state shortly after the offense.
There are no outstanding suspects in this investigation, according to a BPD news release issued Thursday. Extradition proceedings for Williams are pending.